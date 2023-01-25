Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $35,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

NYSE CCI opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

