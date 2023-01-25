Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after buying an additional 693,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after buying an additional 329,136 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.