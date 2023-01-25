Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

