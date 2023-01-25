D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,349 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.