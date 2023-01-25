DA Davidson Comments on CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CSTR stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $370.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

