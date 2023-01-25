DA Davidson Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

