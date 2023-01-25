Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 323 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.