Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,747 shares of company stock worth $3,127,314 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

