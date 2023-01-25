DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $225.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

