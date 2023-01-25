DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.69 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

DXC stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

