DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,573 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Evergy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.