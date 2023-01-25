Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

