Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $145.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

