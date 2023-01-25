Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
DTE stock opened at €20.13 ($21.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.95. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.71).
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
