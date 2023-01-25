Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

