Discover Financial Services to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

