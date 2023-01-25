Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,181 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Catalent Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

