Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 14,299 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

