Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 5,313 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.