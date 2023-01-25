Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 407.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

