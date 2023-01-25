Duality Advisers LP Has $311,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,873 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

