Duality Advisers LP Invests $485,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 95.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 63.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

