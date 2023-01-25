Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

JNJ stock opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

