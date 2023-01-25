Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,317.0 days.

Dufry Price Performance

Dufry stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. Dufry has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

