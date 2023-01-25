Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,317.0 days.
Dufry Price Performance
Dufry stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. Dufry has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $55.07.
About Dufry
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.