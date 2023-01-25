Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

