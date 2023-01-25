Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -1.38.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

