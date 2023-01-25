EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

