EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

