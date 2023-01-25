Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk Sells 3,533 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$20,986.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at C$82,031.40.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

