Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trimble Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trimble in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
TRMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Trimble by 33.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
