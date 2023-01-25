Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trimble Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trimble in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Trimble by 33.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.