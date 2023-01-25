ETF Store Inc. Has $681,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.60.
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
