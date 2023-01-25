Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $126.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

