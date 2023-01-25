Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
NBXG stock opened at 9.87 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 15.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.58 and a 200-day moving average of 9.97.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.