Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NBXG stock opened at 9.87 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 15.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.58 and a 200-day moving average of 9.97.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

