Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,410 MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

