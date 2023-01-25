Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,493 Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

