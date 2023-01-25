Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 over the last three months.

Snap stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

