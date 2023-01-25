Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $313.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

