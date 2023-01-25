Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 55.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $799.29 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $781.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

