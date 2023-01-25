Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

NYSE CI opened at $308.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day moving average is $301.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

