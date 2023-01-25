Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after buying an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.
