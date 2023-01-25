Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

SLV opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

