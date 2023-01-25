Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.