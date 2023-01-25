Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 149,200 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Euroseas Price Performance

ESEA stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 60.98%.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euroseas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Euroseas from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Univest Sec dropped their price target on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Euroseas

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.