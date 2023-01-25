Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Articles

