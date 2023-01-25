Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after acquiring an additional 384,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

