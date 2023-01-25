Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

ES opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

