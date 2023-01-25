Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $27.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

