Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,380 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

