Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

