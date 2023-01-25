Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.